Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] Revenue clocked in at $0.27 million, down -79.62% YTD: What’s Next?

Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ: LHDX] jumped around 0.53 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.09 at the close of the session, up 11.62%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Lucira Health to Participate in Upcoming BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Lucira Health, Inc. (“Lucira Health” or “Lucira”) (Nasdaq: LHDX), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and innovative infectious disease test kits, announced that the company will be participating in the BofA Securities 2021 Virtual Healthcare Conference.

Lucira Health’s management is scheduled to participate in the conference on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m. PT / 12:30 p.m. ET. A live and archived webcast of the event can be accessed via the Investors page of the investor section of Lucira’s website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 629.00K shares, LHDX reached a trading volume of 1224714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]?

William Blair have made an estimate for Lucira Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucira Health Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucira Health Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LHDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 742.31.

How has LHDX stock performed recently?

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.27.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LHDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.25 for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.36, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading.

Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] shares currently have an operating margin of -11868.03 and a Gross Margin at -841.26. Lucira Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13884.01.

Return on Total Capital for LHDX is now -70.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -83.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -116.59, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.40. Additionally, LHDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX] managed to generate an average of -$419,640 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Lucira Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

Insider trade positions for Lucira Health Inc. [LHDX]

There are presently around $70 million, or 40.70% of LHDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LHDX stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 13,233,585, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 35.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 469,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.39 million in LHDX stocks shares; and PAPP L ROY & ASSOCIATES, currently with $0.23 million in LHDX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lucira Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Lucira Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LHDX] by around 13,772,816 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,772,816 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LHDX stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,772,816 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.