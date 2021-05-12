Ladenburg Thalmann lifts Avinger Inc. [AVGR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] traded at a low on 05/11/21, posting a -7.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $1.05. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Avinger Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

13% Year-over-Year Revenue Growth Driven by Tigereye™ Commercial Launch and Pantheris SV Sales Growth.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2135042 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Avinger Inc. stands at 8.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.26%.

The market cap for AVGR stock reached $108.37 million, with 95.30 million shares outstanding and 94.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.46M shares, AVGR reached a trading volume of 2135042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Avinger Inc. [AVGR]?

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2017, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4.30 to $1, while Canaccord Genuity kept a Hold rating on AVGR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

How has AVGR stock performed recently?

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.50. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 325.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.89 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4130, while it was recorded at 1.1240 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8684 for the last 200 days.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -198.65 and a Gross Margin at +29.88. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -216.94.

Return on Total Capital for AVGR is now -68.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -103.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.34, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.41. Additionally, AVGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 96.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Avinger Inc. [AVGR] managed to generate an average of -$253,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Avinger Inc. posted -0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.2/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGR.

Insider trade positions for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]

There are presently around $7 million, or 7.40% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,044,661, which is approximately 1762538.793% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 1,731,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.82 million in AVGR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.66 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly 91.136% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 3,302,675 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 1,465,696 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,512,321 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,280,692 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 214,295 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 850,263 shares during the same period.