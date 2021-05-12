Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] moved down -3.91: Why It’s Important

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] closed the trading session at $48.16 on 05/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $47.21, while the highest price level was $48.92. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Ingersoll Rand Announces Pricing of its Secondary Offering of 14,924,081 Shares of Common Stock.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) (“Ingersoll Rand”) announced the pricing of the previously announced underwritten secondary offering by KKR Renaissance Aggregator L.P. (the “Selling Stockholder”) of 14,924,081 shares of common stock of Ingersoll Rand pursuant to a registration statement filed by Ingersoll Rand with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), at the public offering price of $49.00 per share. No shares are being sold by Ingersoll Rand. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. The offering is expected to close on May 13, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Citigroup are acting as the underwriters for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.71 percent and weekly performance of -2.13 percent. The stock has been moved at 19.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, IR reached to a volume of 6766244 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $44 to $53. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $42, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 21.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

IR stock trade performance evaluation

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.13. With this latest performance, IR shares dropped by -3.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 65.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.63, while it was recorded at 49.55 for the last single week of trading, and 42.56 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.55 and a Gross Margin at +24.80. Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for IR is now 3.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.50. Additionally, IR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] managed to generate an average of -$2,094 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 63.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.92%.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,971 million, or 95.20% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 66,051,081, which is approximately -11.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P., holding 44,788,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.16 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.85 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly -1.567% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ingersoll Rand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 263 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 24,750,430 shares. Additionally, 226 investors decreased positions by around 34,879,120 shares, while 133 investors held positions by with 334,292,436 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 393,921,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,598,513 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 11,287,257 shares during the same period.