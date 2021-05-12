Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] is 65.48% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: ISNS] gained 12.41% on the last trading session, reaching $7.43 price per share at the time. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Chris Larsen hired as Vice President of Engineering at Image Sensing Systems.

Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) announced that Chris Larsen has been appointed as the company’s Vice President of Engineering. Mr. Larsen will report to Chad Stelzig, company President and CEO.

Mr. Larsen has most recently served as Principal Systems Engineer within the Aerospace Advanced Technology group at Honeywell International Incorporated. Prior to Honeywell, Mr. Larsen has held various positions to include Vice President of Engineering and Co-CTO at Prevent Biometrics Incorporated, Sr. Principal Engineering and Research positions within the Sensor and Wireless Research Laboratory and Industrial Safety at Honeywell, and Product Development Engineering at Nonin Medical Incorporated. In total, Mr. Larsen has over 20 years of advanced technology development and engineering leadership experience in various industries.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. represents 5.32 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $43.76 million with the latest information. ISNS stock price has been found in the range of $6.76 to $8.45.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.83M shares, ISNS reached a trading volume of 3663245 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Image Sensing Systems Inc. is set at 1.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISNS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for ISNS in the course of the last twelve months was 24.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 14.40.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.60. With this latest performance, ISNS shares gained by 61.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.24 for Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.12, while it was recorded at 7.61 for the last single week of trading, and 4.41 for the last 200 days.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.62 and a Gross Margin at +78.86. Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.07.

Return on Total Capital for ISNS is now 3.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.46. Additionally, ISNS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.85.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS] managed to generate an average of $23,109 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Image Sensing Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.40 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISNS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Image Sensing Systems Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Image Sensing Systems Inc. [ISNS]

There are presently around $6 million, or 23.90% of ISNS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISNS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 251,849, which is approximately 14.606% of the company’s market cap and around 7.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 209,930 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 million in ISNS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.92 million in ISNS stock with ownership of nearly -6.586% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Image Sensing Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Image Sensing Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:ISNS] by around 51,446 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 43,509 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 696,790 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 791,745 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISNS stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 374 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 31,600 shares during the same period.