Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] Is Currently -9.09 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ: GRNQ] loss -9.09% or -0.13 points to close at $1.30 with a heavy trading volume of 1150662 shares. The company report on May 10, 2021 that GreenPro Updates Shareholders on NFT Investment.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) released photo outtakes and details of its limited edition exclusive series of 7,700 NFTs depicting the 1957 Sputnik satellite launch.

GRNQ bought this exclusive series of 7,700 NFTs for $16 million and paid 1 ETH each at the price of $2,100. ETH has now appreciated to $4,164 giving the Company a ‘mark to market’ profit of $15,892,800. One of GRNQ’s primary business focuses is blockchain and fintech.

It opened the trading session at $1.31, the shares rose to $1.38 and dropped to $1.295, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GRNQ points out that the company has recorded -15.03% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -364.29% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.67M shares, GRNQ reached to a volume of 1150662 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Greenpro Capital Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRNQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 38.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for GRNQ stock

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.08. With this latest performance, GRNQ shares dropped by -53.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 293.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRNQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.93 for Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.2546, while it was recorded at 1.4460 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7611 for the last 200 days.

Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -128.86 and a Gross Margin at +73.42. Greenpro Capital Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -166.84.

Return on Total Capital for GRNQ is now -36.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -52.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.54. Additionally, GRNQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ] managed to generate an average of -$62,697 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Greenpro Capital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Greenpro Capital Corp. [GRNQ]

There are presently around $1 million, or 1.70% of GRNQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GRNQ stocks are: CVI HOLDINGS, LLC with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 57.80% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 38,241 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in GRNQ stocks shares; and SANDBOX FINANCIAL PARTNERS, LLC, currently with $33000.0 in GRNQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Greenpro Capital Corp. [NASDAQ:GRNQ] by around 63,066 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 155,754 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 885,180 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,104,000 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GRNQ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 63,066 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 151,714 shares during the same period.