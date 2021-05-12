Goldman slashes price target on Dow Inc. [DOW] – find out why.

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.23% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.55%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Dow advances to #19 on 2021 Top 50 Companies for Diversity list.

Dow also earned a spot on 3 Specialty lists.

Dow (NYSE: DOW) advanced to the 19th place on the 2021 DiversityInc Top 50 Companies for Diversity list, which was announced yesterday at a virtual event hosted by DiversityInc. Dow’s placement on the list for the fourth consecutive year showcases the Company’s continued acceleration of actions and strengthening of inclusion and diversity (I&D) across the organization.

Over the last 12 months, DOW stock rose by 102.27%. The one-year Dow Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.13. The average equity rating for DOW stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $51.22 billion, with 744.80 million shares outstanding and 743.18 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.56M shares, DOW stock reached a trading volume of 5691314 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $65.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 20.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

DOW Stock Performance Analysis:

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.55. With this latest performance, DOW shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 102.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.58 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.06, while it was recorded at 68.69 for the last single week of trading, and 54.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Dow Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

DOW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dow Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.3/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Dow Inc. [DOW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $34,662 million, or 68.50% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,006,636, which is approximately -0.303% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,647,177 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.68 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.12 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly 1.326% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 29,317,890 shares. Additionally, 513 investors decreased positions by around 22,193,464 shares, while 192 investors held positions by with 453,993,550 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 505,504,904 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 188 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,404,298 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,491,488 shares during the same period.