For The Mosaic Company [MOS], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

The Mosaic Company [NYSE: MOS] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.82% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.59%. The company report on May 4, 2021 that The Mosaic Co. to Host Earnings Call.

The Mosaic Co. (NYSE:MOS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/76687.

Over the last 12 months, MOS stock rose by 213.90%. The one-year The Mosaic Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.94. The average equity rating for MOS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $12.82 billion, with 379.20 million shares outstanding and 342.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.30M shares, MOS stock reached a trading volume of 5659087 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Mosaic Company [MOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MOS shares is $37.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for The Mosaic Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $26 to $33. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for The Mosaic Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on MOS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Mosaic Company is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for MOS in the course of the last twelve months was 29.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

MOS Stock Performance Analysis:

The Mosaic Company [MOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, MOS shares gained by 10.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 108.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 213.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.25 for The Mosaic Company [MOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.84, while it was recorded at 35.62 for the last single week of trading, and 24.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Mosaic Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Mosaic Company [MOS] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.64 and a Gross Margin at +12.92. The Mosaic Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.67.

Return on Total Capital for MOS is now 5.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 49.59. Additionally, MOS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 33.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Mosaic Company [MOS] managed to generate an average of $52,794 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.The Mosaic Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

MOS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Mosaic Company posted 0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1,200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Mosaic Company go to 7.00%.

The Mosaic Company [MOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9,736 million, or 77.80% of MOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 36,038,114, which is approximately -0.079% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,022,330 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $916.51 million in MOS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $609.09 million in MOS stock with ownership of nearly -4.64% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Mosaic Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 287 institutional holders increased their position in The Mosaic Company [NYSE:MOS] by around 38,530,139 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 31,428,225 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 206,480,706 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,439,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOS stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,784,054 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 8,039,063 shares during the same period.