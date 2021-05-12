For Novavax Inc. [NVAX], Analyst sees a rise to $200. What next?

Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ: NVAX] plunged by -$22.32 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $146.80 during the day while it closed the day at $138.18. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Novavax Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Operational Highlights.

– Significant progress in PREVENT-19 study; final data expected in the second quarter of 2021.

– Initiated pediatric extension of PREVENT-19 in the U.S.

Novavax Inc. stock has also loss -23.52% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NVAX stock has declined by -56.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 53.77% and gained 23.92% year-on date.

The market cap for NVAX stock reached $10.04 billion, with 65.79 million shares outstanding and 62.53 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, NVAX reached a trading volume of 8337880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Novavax Inc. [NVAX]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Novavax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $132 to $290. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Novavax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $275, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novavax Inc. is set at 21.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.79.

NVAX stock trade performance evaluation

Novavax Inc. [NVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.52. With this latest performance, NVAX shares dropped by -21.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 464.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.74 for Novavax Inc. [NVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 195.81, while it was recorded at 163.79 for the last single week of trading, and 151.78 for the last 200 days.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Novavax Inc. [NVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -87.05. Novavax Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -87.94.

Return on Total Capital for NVAX is now -65.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -73.12. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -189.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.83. Additionally, NVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Novavax Inc. [NVAX] managed to generate an average of -$528,772 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Novavax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Novavax Inc. [NVAX] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Novavax Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 28.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVAX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novavax Inc. go to 0.00%.

Novavax Inc. [NVAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,421 million, or 53.90% of NVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVAX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,598,760, which is approximately 3.078% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,473,023 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $756.26 million in NVAX stocks shares; and RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $523.5 million in NVAX stock with ownership of nearly 216.082% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Novavax Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 200 institutional holders increased their position in Novavax Inc. [NASDAQ:NVAX] by around 9,896,792 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 3,638,307 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 25,695,238 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,230,337 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVAX stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,678,079 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,121,842 shares during the same period.