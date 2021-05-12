Danaos Corporation [DAC] gain 163.74% so far this year. What now?

Danaos Corporation [NYSE: DAC] closed the trading session at $56.52 on 05/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $55.7784, while the highest price level was $61.93. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Danaos Corporation Announces Implementation of Dividend Reinvestment Plan.

Danaos Corporation (“Danaos”) (NYSE: DAC) announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) has approved a dividend reinvestment plan (the “plan”). The plan offers holders of Danaos common stock the opportunity to purchase additional shares by having their cash dividends automatically reinvested in Danaos common stock. Participation in the plan is optional, and stockholders who decide not to participate in the plan will receive cash dividends, as declared and paid. All dividends with respect to Danaos’s common stock are payable only when, as and if declared by the Board.

The following is a summary of the key attributes of the plan. The terms and conditions of the plan are set forth under the heading “Description of Plan” in the prospectus available as part of the registration statement filed by Danaos with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on the SEC’s website, EDGAR (http://www.sec.gov). Stockholders should read the plan prospectus carefully before electing to participate in the plan or invest in Danaos common stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 163.74 percent and weekly performance of -9.65 percent. The stock has been moved at 505.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.43 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 556.92K shares, DAC reached to a volume of 1179282 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaos Corporation [DAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAC shares is $60.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Danaos Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Danaos Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaos Corporation is set at 4.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.33.

DAC stock trade performance evaluation

Danaos Corporation [DAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.65. With this latest performance, DAC shares gained by 4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 505.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1187.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.72 for Danaos Corporation [DAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.83, while it was recorded at 62.91 for the last single week of trading, and 24.50 for the last 200 days.

Danaos Corporation [DAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danaos Corporation [DAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.22 and a Gross Margin at +48.49. Danaos Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.27.

Return on Total Capital for DAC is now 8.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.28. Additionally, DAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 123.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danaos Corporation [DAC] managed to generate an average of $118,480 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 26.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danaos Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaos Corporation [DAC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Danaos Corporation posted 1.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.42/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 20.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaos Corporation go to 3.00%.

Danaos Corporation [DAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $340 million, or 31.50% of DAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DAC stocks are: NO STREET GP LP with ownership of 1,150,000, which is approximately -4.452% of the company’s market cap and around 58.70% of the total institutional ownership; RBF CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,115,863 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.07 million in DAC stocks shares; and LONESTAR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $28.26 million in DAC stock with ownership of nearly 5.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danaos Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in Danaos Corporation [NYSE:DAC] by around 2,908,119 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 180,408 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 2,921,476 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,010,003 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DAC stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,442,483 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 30,271 shares during the same period.