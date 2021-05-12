CureVac N.V. [CVAC] Revenue clocked in at $48.87 million, up 20.85% YTD: What’s Next?

CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ: CVAC] traded at a low on 05/11/21, posting a -7.39 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $97.97. The company report on April 19, 2021 that CureVac Swiss AG Initiates Rolling Submission Process for mRNA-based COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate, CVnCoV, with Swissmedic.

Rolling submission to accelerate time to marketing authorization of CVnCoV in Switzerland.

Review process started with submission of first CVnCoV data package.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1583302 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CureVac N.V. stands at 9.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.27%.

The market cap for CVAC stock reached $17.11 billion, with 177.97 million shares outstanding and 87.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, CVAC reached a trading volume of 1583302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CureVac N.V. [CVAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVAC shares is $83.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CureVac N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for CureVac N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $47, while Credit Suisse kept a Underperform rating on CVAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CureVac N.V. is set at 7.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 350.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.16.

How has CVAC stock performed recently?

CureVac N.V. [CVAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.23. With this latest performance, CVAC shares gained by 6.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.81 for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.46, while it was recorded at 99.86 for the last single week of trading.

CureVac N.V. [CVAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CureVac N.V. [CVAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -274.12 and a Gross Margin at +53.21. CureVac N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -264.21.

Return on Total Capital for CVAC is now -31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.77. Additionally, CVAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CureVac N.V. [CVAC] managed to generate an average of -$265,696 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.CureVac N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.60.

Insider trade positions for CureVac N.V. [CVAC]

There are presently around $1,127 million, or 21.80% of CVAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVAC stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 5,830,101, which is approximately 21.419% of the company’s market cap and around 55.92% of the total institutional ownership; BILL & MELINDA GATES FOUNDATION, holding 3,134,780 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $307.11 million in CVAC stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $124.21 million in CVAC stock with ownership of nearly 5.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CureVac N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 45 institutional holders increased their position in CureVac N.V. [NASDAQ:CVAC] by around 4,705,339 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,292,151 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 5,507,841 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,505,331 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVAC stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,490,802 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 452,731 shares during the same period.