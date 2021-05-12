Coursera Inc. [COUR] is -10.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coursera Inc. [NYSE: COUR] surged by $5.66 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $40.79 during the day while it closed the day at $40.46. The company report on May 5, 2021 that Coursera Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue grows 64% Year Over Year.

Professional Certificates momentum drives registered learners to 82 million.

The market cap for COUR stock reached $5.69 billion, with 140.51 million shares outstanding and 100.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.62M shares, COUR reached a trading volume of 2477122 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Coursera Inc. [COUR]:

William Blair have made an estimate for Coursera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Coursera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on COUR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coursera Inc. is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for COUR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.33.

COUR stock trade performance evaluation

Coursera Inc. [COUR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COUR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.18 for Coursera Inc. [COUR], while it was recorded at 38.48 for the last single week of trading.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coursera Inc. [COUR] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.69 and a Gross Margin at +52.69. Coursera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.76.

Return on Total Capital for COUR is now -32.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -34.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.91. Additionally, COUR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Coursera Inc. [COUR] managed to generate an average of -$85,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.

Coursera Inc. [COUR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $139 million, or 52.20% of COUR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COUR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 3,289,132, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.04 million in COUR stocks shares; and LANDSCAPE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C., currently with $1.17 million in COUR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coursera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Coursera Inc. [NYSE:COUR] by around 3,433,165 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,433,165 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COUR stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,433,165 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.