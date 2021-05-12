Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell -51.52% so far this year. What now?

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.235 during the day while it closed the day at $8.13. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP is Investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) on Behalf of Shareholders.

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP is investigating Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) on behalf of shareholders to determine whether certain Clover officers and directors violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and breached their fiduciary duties to the Company. Clover Health provides medical insurance services.

Clover Health Investments Corp. stock has also loss -10.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLOV stock has declined by -38.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.94% and lost -51.52% year-on date.

The market cap for CLOV stock reached $3.15 billion, with 145.35 million shares outstanding and 107.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 23.68M shares, CLOV reached a trading volume of 8121360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $12.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.26. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 3.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.94% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.53 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.39, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 10.81 for the last 200 days.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $202 million, or 36.20% of CLOV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 5,142,177, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 2,147,623 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.46 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $16.9 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 20,885,082 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 44,901,867 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 40,931,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,855,717 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,658,286 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 32,049,490 shares during the same period.