Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] Revenue clocked in at $291.70 million, up 8.65% YTD: What’s Next?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ: CLNE] loss -2.73% or -0.24 points to close at $8.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5835445 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Chevron, Clean Energy Fuels Extend Adopt-a-Port Initiative to Reduce Emissions.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Chevron U.S.A. Inc. (Chevron) is investing an additional $20 million in the Adopt-a-Port initiative with California renewable natural gas (RNG) provider Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE). Chevron has now invested a total of $28 million in the initiative, which provides truck operators – large fleets and owner-operators – serving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach with cleaner, carbon-negative RNG to reduce emissions.

In addition to providing funding for Adopt-a-Port, Chevron supplies RNG to Clean Energy stations near the ports. Chevron’s funding will allow truck operators to subsidize the cost of buying new or converting to RNG-powered trucks. Clean Energy, meanwhile, will manage the program, including offering fueling services for qualified truck operators.

It opened the trading session at $8.03, the shares rose to $8.65 and dropped to $7.8501, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CLNE points out that the company has recorded 252.89% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -369.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.21M shares, CLNE reached to a volume of 5835445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]:

Needham have made an estimate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Cowen analysts kept a Market Perform rating on CLNE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLNE in the course of the last twelve months was 34.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.90.

Trading performance analysis for CLNE stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.93. With this latest performance, CLNE shares dropped by -23.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 252.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 304.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.69 for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.28, while it was recorded at 9.29 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.15 and a Gross Margin at +19.51. Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.41.

Return on Total Capital for CLNE is now -1.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.62. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.51. Additionally, CLNE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 21.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE] managed to generate an average of -$21,213 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Clean Energy Fuels Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLNE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [CLNE]

There are presently around $531 million, or 33.30% of CLNE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLNE stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 11,013,905, which is approximately -0.158% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,248,383 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $87.52 million in CLNE stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $59.17 million in CLNE stock with ownership of nearly 3.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

95 institutional holders increased their position in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. [NASDAQ:CLNE] by around 9,015,159 shares. Additionally, 75 investors decreased positions by around 8,756,267 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 44,402,130 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,173,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLNE stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,801,422 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,776 shares during the same period.