CIBC slashes price target on Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] – find out why.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE: ACB] loss -2.74% or -0.23 points to close at $8.17 with a heavy trading volume of 5949485 shares. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Aurora Cannabis to Host Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Investor Conference Call.

NYSE | TSX: ACB.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the “Company” or “Aurora”) (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, announced that it has scheduled a conference call to discuss the results for its third quarter fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Miguel Martin, Chief Executive Officer, and Glen Ibbott, Chief Financial Officer, will host the call and a question and answer period. The Company will report its financial results for the third quarter after the close of markets on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

It opened the trading session at $7.92, the shares rose to $8.325 and dropped to $7.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACB points out that the company has recorded -16.55% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -120.22% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.11M shares, ACB reached to a volume of 5949485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]:

CIBC have made an estimate for Aurora Cannabis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Aurora Cannabis Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aurora Cannabis Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

Trading performance analysis for ACB stock

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.77. With this latest performance, ACB shares gained by 0.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.52 for Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.11, while it was recorded at 8.54 for the last single week of trading, and 8.96 for the last 200 days.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] shares currently have an operating margin of -194.00 and a Gross Margin at -56.85. Aurora Cannabis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1173.81.

Return on Total Capital for ACB is now -14.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -89.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -77.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 24.70. Additionally, ACB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,765 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aurora Cannabis Inc. [ACB]

There are presently around $177 million, or 19.41% of ACB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACB stocks are: ETF MANAGERS GROUP, LLC with ownership of 6,785,656, which is approximately 46.937% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,118,612 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.48 million in ACB stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $9.9 million in ACB stock with ownership of nearly 2605.827% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aurora Cannabis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. [NYSE:ACB] by around 7,217,738 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 3,164,124 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 11,226,306 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,608,168 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACB stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,331,360 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,203,919 shares during the same period.