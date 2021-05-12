Cerecor Inc. [CERC] Stock trading around $2.61 per share: What’s Next?

Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ: CERC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.76% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -10.31%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to CERC-002 for Treatment of Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19.

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to CERC-002 for treatment of hospitalized patients with COVID-19. CERC-002 is a first-in-class fully human monoclonal antibody targeting LIGHT (tumor necrosis factor superfamily member 14, TNFSF14).

Fast Track designation is granted to drugs being developed for the treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases or conditions where there is an unmet medical need. The purpose of the provision is to help facilitate development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious or life-threatening conditions so that an approved product can reach the market expeditiously. Sponsors of drugs that receive Fast Track designation have the opportunity for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team throughout the development program. Under Fast Track designation, a Biologic License Application (BLA) for CERC-002 is eligible for both rolling submission and priority review.1.

Over the last 12 months, CERC stock rose by 14.47%. The average equity rating for CERC stock is currently 1.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $252.86 million, with 74.99 million shares outstanding and 40.31 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 640.95K shares, CERC stock reached a trading volume of 69116596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Cerecor Inc. [CERC]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cerecor Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Cerecor Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cerecor Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for CERC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 37.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

CERC Stock Performance Analysis:

Cerecor Inc. [CERC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.31. With this latest performance, CERC shares dropped by -4.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CERC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.86 for Cerecor Inc. [CERC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.94, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 2.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cerecor Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cerecor Inc. [CERC] shares currently have an operating margin of -706.02 and a Gross Margin at +69.53. Cerecor Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -961.15.

Return on Total Capital for CERC is now -188.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -259.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -282.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -161.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.11. Additionally, CERC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cerecor Inc. [CERC] managed to generate an average of -$2,011,986 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Cerecor Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

CERC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cerecor Inc. posted -0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -240.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CERC.

Cerecor Inc. [CERC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130 million, or 66.30% of CERC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CERC stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 30,134,285, which is approximately 0.4% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,233,316 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.83 million in CERC stocks shares; and OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $6.66 million in CERC stock with ownership of nearly -22.313% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cerecor Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Cerecor Inc. [NASDAQ:CERC] by around 2,750,707 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 1,335,752 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 47,191,991 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,278,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CERC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,155,601 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 68,155 shares during the same period.