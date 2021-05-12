BofA Securities slashes price target on NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] – find out why.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ: NLOK] gained 10.77% on the last trading session, reaching $23.35 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2021 that NortonLifeLock Outlines Accelerated Long-Term Growth Strategy.

Company sets long-term non-GAAP targets of double-digit revenue growth and ~$3 EPS.

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, kicked off its first Investor Day with watch-on-demand presentations from the company’s leadership. Available now, these presentations showcase NortonLifeLock’s long-term strategy to transform the company for accelerated growth. On Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9 a.m. PT / 12 p.m. ET, NortonLifeLock will also host a live video Q&A webcast with CEO Vincent Pilette, CFO Natalie Derse, and other members of the leadership team.

NortonLifeLock Inc. represents 593.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.41 billion with the latest information. NLOK stock price has been found in the range of $21.61 to $23.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, NLOK reached a trading volume of 11335876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLOK shares is $25.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLOK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for NortonLifeLock Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for NortonLifeLock Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NortonLifeLock Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLOK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38.

Trading performance analysis for NLOK stock

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.81. With this latest performance, NLOK shares gained by 5.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLOK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.33 for NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.48, while it was recorded at 21.52 for the last single week of trading, and 21.12 for the last 200 days.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.94 and a Gross Margin at +81.04. NortonLifeLock Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.21.

Return on Total Capital for NLOK is now 8.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.73. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43,220.00. Additionally, NLOK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35,380.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK] managed to generate an average of $160,556 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.NortonLifeLock Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NortonLifeLock Inc. posted 0.31/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 40.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLOK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NortonLifeLock Inc. go to 21.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at NortonLifeLock Inc. [NLOK]

There are presently around $12,477 million, or 93.30% of NLOK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLOK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,109,995, which is approximately -1.056% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 62,704,639 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in NLOK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.11 billion in NLOK stock with ownership of nearly -2.071% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NortonLifeLock Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in NortonLifeLock Inc. [NASDAQ:NLOK] by around 56,598,780 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 63,759,380 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 413,990,388 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 534,348,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLOK stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,578,116 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 6,076,873 shares during the same period.