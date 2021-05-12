Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] moved down -17.23: Why It’s Important

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] price plunged by -17.23 percent to reach at -$0.71. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Biomerica’s Fast 15-Minute Easy to Use COVID-19 Antigen Test Now Available With Simple Nasal Swab.

Less invasive nasal swab taken from front opening of the nose is more comfortable for patients.

Test can be performed by doctors, school and company nurses, and medical assistants, in any location without specialized equipment.

A sum of 5309347 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 122.93K shares. Biomerica Inc. shares reached a high of $4.65 and dropped to a low of $3.30 until finishing in the latest session at $3.41.

Guru’s Opinion on Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]:

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.44.

BMRA Stock Performance Analysis:

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -23.02. With this latest performance, BMRA shares dropped by -33.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.96 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.29, while it was recorded at 4.16 for the last single week of trading, and 6.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Biomerica Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.90 and a Gross Margin at +26.62. Biomerica Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.95.

Return on Total Capital for BMRA is now -24.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 12.53. Additionally, BMRA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 11.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] managed to generate an average of -$51,979 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

BMRA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Biomerica Inc. posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMRA.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10 million, or 24.90% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with ownership of 866,000, which is approximately 73.965% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 567,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 million in BMRA stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, currently with $1.74 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly 469.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Biomerica Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 1,009,643 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 195,028 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,744,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,948,917 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 177,682 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 2,005 shares during the same period.