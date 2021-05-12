BEST Inc. [BEST] moved up 11.30: Why It’s Important

BEST Inc. [NYSE: BEST] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $1.28 at the close of the session, up 11.30%. The company report on April 28, 2021 that BEST Inc. Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2020.

BEST Inc. (NYSE: BEST) (“BEST” or the “Company”), a leading integrated smart supply chain solutions and logistics services provider in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on April 16, 2021. The annual report can be accessed on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov as well as on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.best-inc.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company’s IR Department at ir@best-inc.com.

BEST Inc. stock is now -37.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BEST Stock saw the intraday high of $1.37 and lowest of $1.11 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.57, which means current price is +15.32% above from all time high which was touched on 02/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, BEST reached a trading volume of 12300444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BEST Inc. [BEST]?

Goldman have made an estimate for BEST Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 03, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for BEST Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on BEST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BEST Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

How has BEST stock performed recently?

BEST Inc. [BEST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.79. With this latest performance, BEST shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.22 for BEST Inc. [BEST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7488, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6788 for the last 200 days.

BEST Inc. [BEST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BEST Inc. [BEST] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.65 and a Gross Margin at +0.79. BEST Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.53.

Return on Total Capital for BEST is now -13.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.50. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BEST Inc. [BEST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 551.52. Additionally, BEST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 304.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.79.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BEST Inc. [BEST] managed to generate an average of -$34,664 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.49.BEST Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for BEST Inc. [BEST]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, BEST Inc. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEST Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for BEST Inc. [BEST]

There are presently around $112 million, or 33.70% of BEST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEST stocks are: GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC with ownership of 12,224,050, which is approximately -7.595% of the company’s market cap and around 20.54% of the total institutional ownership; ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD, holding 10,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.8 million in BEST stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $12.29 million in BEST stock with ownership of nearly -4.928% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BEST Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in BEST Inc. [NYSE:BEST] by around 16,220,287 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 15,442,582 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 55,594,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,256,949 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEST stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,271,625 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 8,223,420 shares during the same period.