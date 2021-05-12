Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] moved up 14.80: Why It’s Important

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] closed the trading session at $6.67 on 05/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.60, while the highest price level was $7.72. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Applied DNA Receives CLIA Certification, Enabling High Throughput Diagnostic COVID-19 Testing.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) (Applied DNA or the “Company”), a leader in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)-based DNA manufacturing, announced that its Applied DNA Clinical Labs, LLC (ADCL) subsidiary received CLIA (Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments) certification from the New York State Department of Health Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program (CLEP) for COVID-19 testing using EUA-authorized methods and devices. With this certification, ADCL can now serve as a diagnostic laboratory to conduct high throughput diagnostic COVID-19 testing utilizing EUA-authorized testing platforms, including the Company’s Linea™ COVID-19 Assay Kit. ADCL’s CLIA certification umbrella includes its Limited Service Laboratory (LSL) certification for Point-of-Care testing using COVID-19 molecular and antigen assays and community screening applications for COVID-19 and influenza.

With certification, ADCL can now pursue diagnostic COVID-19 testing for regional healthcare providers and overflow business from third-party and hospital clinical labs. Certification will also allow ADCL to capture a greater percentage of the economics of its safeCircle™ service by conducting confirmatory diagnostic testing in-house.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.78 percent and weekly performance of 10.61 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.60 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -35.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 547.63K shares, APDN reached to a volume of 13433371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright dropped their target price from $18 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $12, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on APDN stock. On July 20, 2020, analysts increased their price target for APDN shares from 18 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

APDN stock trade performance evaluation

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.61. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 0.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.88 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.36, while it was recorded at 6.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.03 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -648.98 and a Gross Margin at +47.88. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -674.46.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -286.44, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -375.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -534.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -174.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 41.02. Additionally, APDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$213,561 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. posted -0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APDN.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 25.70% of APDN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APDN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 157,597, which is approximately 13.301% of the company’s market cap and around 10.47% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 89,526 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.6 million in APDN stocks shares; and CREATIVE PLANNING, currently with $0.54 million in APDN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ:APDN] by around 42,188 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 90,990 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 287,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 420,864 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APDN stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,123 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 71,065 shares during the same period.