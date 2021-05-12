American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] is 3.77% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] loss -1.31% or -1.15 points to close at $86.41 with a heavy trading volume of 6083040 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that 20-Megawatt St. Joseph Solar Farm Unveiled ; Local Clean Energy Now Flowing.

Executives from American Electric Power, Indiana Michigan Power and the University of Notre Dame, along with Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, officially flipped-the-switch for I&M’s largest solar array; South Bend Mayor proclaims Thursday, May 6, to be Solar Energy Day in South Bend and the President of Commissioners of St. Joseph County declares it to be Solar Energy Day in St. Joseph County.

the Michiana area is greener. That’s because the St. Joseph Solar Farm, developed by Indiana Michigan Power (I&M), a subsidiary of American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP), in partnership with the University of Notre Dame, is now generating emission-free renewable energy.

It opened the trading session at $87.58, the shares rose to $88.10 and dropped to $85.83, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded -4.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.52% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 6083040 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $96.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Edward Jones have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2021, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $90 to $83, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 1.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 28.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.23. With this latest performance, AEP shares gained by 0.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.65 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.08, while it was recorded at 87.35 for the last single week of trading, and 83.73 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +28.68. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.76.

Return on Total Capital for AEP is now 5.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.95. Additionally, AEP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] managed to generate an average of $131,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Electric Power Company Inc. posted 1.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 5.85%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $31,673 million, or 74.60% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,189,966, which is approximately -0.859% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,957,221 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.28 billion in AEP stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.38 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly -9.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 576 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 22,087,323 shares. Additionally, 525 investors decreased positions by around 28,635,102 shares, while 200 investors held positions by with 315,816,036 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,538,461 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,087,752 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,249,113 shares during the same period.