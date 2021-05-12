Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $617.20 million, down -42.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] loss -2.72% or -1.55 points to close at $55.45 with a heavy trading volume of 7297226 shares. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Affirm Reports Fiscal Year 2021 Third Quarter Results.

Exceeds Third Quarter Financial Outlook and Raises Outlook for Fiscal Year 2021.

Accelerates Year-Over-Year Gross Merchandise Volume Growth to 83%.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 7297226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $160, while Truist analysts kept a Buy rating on AFRM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 5.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.31.

Trading performance analysis for AFRM stock

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.81.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.99 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.20, while it was recorded at 55.70 for the last single week of trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +88.38. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now 7.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 204.12. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.62.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AFRM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Affirm Holdings Inc. go to -5.28%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]

There are presently around $705 million, or 43.50% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 8,179,944, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.70% of the total institutional ownership; JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC, holding 2,431,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $134.85 million in AFRM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $62.39 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

61 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 12,708,494 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,708,494 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,708,494 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.