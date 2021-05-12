8×8 Inc. [NYSE: EGHT] closed the trading session at $25.19 on 05/11/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.10, while the highest price level was $26.28. The company report on May 11, 2021 that 8×8, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Fiscal 2021 Total Revenue Increased 19% year-over-year to $532 million; Total ARR grew 22% in the fiscal fourth quarter.

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 ended March 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -26.92 percent and weekly performance of -18.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 34.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -23.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -29.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, EGHT reached to a volume of 5370876 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EGHT shares is $39.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EGHT stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for 8×8 Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for 8×8 Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $25, while Wells Fargo kept a Underweight rating on EGHT stock. On December 11, 2020, analysts increased their price target for EGHT shares from 21 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 8×8 Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGHT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

EGHT stock trade performance evaluation

8×8 Inc. [EGHT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.29. With this latest performance, EGHT shares dropped by -23.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGHT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.36 for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.68, while it was recorded at 28.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.71 for the last 200 days.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.41 and a Gross Margin at +54.91. 8×8 Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.63.

Return on Total Capital for EGHT is now -29.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -78.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 209.11. Additionally, EGHT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 56.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 201.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 65.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] managed to generate an average of -$102,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.8×8 Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 8×8 Inc. [EGHT] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 8×8 Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGHT.

8×8 Inc. [EGHT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,821 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGHT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,584,252, which is approximately 4.859% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; SYLEBRA CAPITAL LTD, holding 13,381,513 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $337.08 million in EGHT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $271.76 million in EGHT stock with ownership of nearly 4.235% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 8×8 Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in 8×8 Inc. [NYSE:EGHT] by around 27,838,502 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 15,956,559 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 68,179,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,974,348 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGHT stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,765,481 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 2,338,042 shares during the same period.