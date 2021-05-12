3D Systems Corporation [DDD] stock Upgrade by Loop Capital analyst, price target now $31

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] price surged by 35.23 percent to reach at $6.26. The company report on May 12, 2021 that DDD LAWSUIT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notify Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Involving 3D Systems Corporation.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 11, 2021) – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased 3D Systems Corporation (“3d Systems”) (NYSE: DDD) between May 6, 2020 and March 1, 2021.

A sum of 60021088 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.21M shares. 3D Systems Corporation shares reached a high of $24.29 and dropped to a low of $19.70 until finishing in the latest session at $24.03.

The one-year DDD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.22. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $24.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for 3D Systems Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $30, while Berenberg kept a Hold rating on DDD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 1.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.04. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 8.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 285.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 224.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.00 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.59, while it was recorded at 19.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.47 and a Gross Margin at +40.09. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.85.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -31.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.40. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.81. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.27.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$74,984 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.98 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

DDD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 3D Systems Corporation posted -0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 3D Systems Corporation go to 10.00%.

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,987 million, or 67.70% of DDD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,469,273, which is approximately 5.964% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,428,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $298.65 million in DDD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $208.67 million in DDD stock with ownership of nearly 1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 3D Systems Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in 3D Systems Corporation [NYSE:DDD] by around 9,635,731 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 11,526,960 shares, while 44 investors held positions by with 61,533,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,696,323 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDD stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,390,885 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 6,206,908 shares during the same period.