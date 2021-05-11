why Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $146.00

Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ: TWST] stock went on a downward path that fall over -17.48% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -20.16%. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Twist Bioscience Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

— Revenue Growth of 62% over Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter –.

— Order Growth of 69% Year over Year –.

Over the last 12 months, TWST stock rose by 146.18%. The one-year Twist Bioscience Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.02. The average equity rating for TWST stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.19 billion, with 46.00 million shares outstanding and 45.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 978.83K shares, TWST stock reached a trading volume of 1275607 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWST shares is $146.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWST stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Twist Bioscience Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Twist Bioscience Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Twist Bioscience Corporation is set at 10.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 41.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.51.

TWST Stock Performance Analysis:

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -20.16. With this latest performance, TWST shares dropped by -27.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 146.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.09 for Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.07, while it was recorded at 108.21 for the last single week of trading, and 114.83 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Twist Bioscience Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] shares currently have an operating margin of -130.50 and a Gross Margin at +31.85. Twist Bioscience Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -155.31.

Return on Total Capital for TWST is now -44.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -53.92. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -57.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 10.70. Additionally, TWST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] managed to generate an average of -$266,535 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.31.Twist Bioscience Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 16.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.10.

TWST Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Twist Bioscience Corporation posted -0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.73/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWST.

Twist Bioscience Corporation [TWST] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,121 million, or 90.30% of TWST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWST stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,876,971, which is approximately 85.952% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,054,921 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $473.37 million in TWST stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $411.32 million in TWST stock with ownership of nearly 47.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Twist Bioscience Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Twist Bioscience Corporation [NASDAQ:TWST] by around 9,956,544 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 5,672,435 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 28,237,288 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,866,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWST stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 703,208 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,755,482 shares during the same period.