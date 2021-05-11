why CVS Health Corporation [CVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $88.40

CVS Health Corporation [NYSE: CVS] gained 0.87% or 0.74 points to close at $85.85 with a heavy trading volume of 7763731 shares. The company report on May 6, 2021 that CVS Health to Administer No-Cost COVID-19 Vaccines at 19 Select CVS Pharmacy Locations in New Hampshire.

Company is now offering walk-in vaccinations in 50 states at over 8,300 stores.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

In an ongoing effort to expand access to COVID-19 vaccines and help the country move forward from the pandemic, CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) announced that it will begin vaccinating eligible populations on Sunday, May 9 at 19 select CVS Pharmacy locations throughout New Hampshire.

It opened the trading session at $85.61, the shares rose to $87.18 and dropped to $85.43, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CVS points out that the company has recorded 39.80% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -55.08% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, CVS reached to a volume of 7763731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CVS Health Corporation [CVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVS shares is $88.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CVS Health Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for CVS Health Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on CVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CVS Health Corporation is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVS in the course of the last twelve months was 10.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for CVS stock

CVS Health Corporation [CVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.50. With this latest performance, CVS shares gained by 15.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 78.09 for CVS Health Corporation [CVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.09, while it was recorded at 83.76 for the last single week of trading, and 68.22 for the last 200 days.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CVS Health Corporation [CVS] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.18 and a Gross Margin at +18.24. CVS Health Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.68.

Return on Total Capital for CVS is now 9.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.56. Additionally, CVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 112.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CVS Health Corporation [CVS] managed to generate an average of $23,960 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.16.CVS Health Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

CVS Health Corporation [CVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, CVS Health Corporation posted 2.64/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.93/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 36.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVS Health Corporation go to 3.97%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CVS Health Corporation [CVS]

There are presently around $85,058 million, or 78.30% of CVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 105,383,923, which is approximately -0.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 94,562,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.05 billion in CVS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.64 billion in CVS stock with ownership of nearly -3.595% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CVS Health Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 1,111 institutional holders increased their position in CVS Health Corporation [NYSE:CVS] by around 56,889,701 shares. Additionally, 837 investors decreased positions by around 47,154,591 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 895,342,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 999,386,633 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVS stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,505,822 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 5,195,509 shares during the same period.