Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Western Union Company [WU]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] gained 2.75% on the last trading session, reaching $25.80 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Western Union and Japan’s Ritsumeikan University Simplify Tuition Fee Payments.

WU® GlobalPay for Students will enable students worldwide to make payments easily to Ritsumeikan University.

Western Union, a leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, announced a collaboration between Western Union Business Solutions and Ritsumeikan University. Together they will enable Ritsumeikan students worldwide to pay tuition using a simplified payment process that helps ensure funds arrive on-time and in-full, without hidden charges.

The Western Union Company represents 411.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.63 billion with the latest information. WU stock price has been found in the range of $25.14 to $25.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.60M shares, WU reached a trading volume of 10072166 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $25.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 08, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while Citigroup kept a Neutral rating on WU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 48.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 20.16.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 2.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.46 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.16, while it was recorded at 25.41 for the last single week of trading, and 23.12 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Western Union Company posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $10,420 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,573,843, which is approximately 5.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,792,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $828.11 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 0.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 250 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 29,419,267 shares. Additionally, 284 investors decreased positions by around 34,664,880 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 350,899,505 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,983,652 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,118,734 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,901,035 shares during the same period.