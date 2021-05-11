Wall Street Analyst Initiated Immutep Limited [IMMP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Immutep Limited [NASDAQ: IMMP] gained 10.23% on the last trading session, reaching $3.88 price per share at the time. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Immutep Operational Update.

AIPAC reaches ~72% of events and TACTI-002 recruitment is progressing well.

New data from TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-004 to be reported at ASCO in June 2021.

Immutep Limited represents 64.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $251.71 million with the latest information. IMMP stock price has been found in the range of $3.54 to $3.93.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, IMMP reached a trading volume of 1284756 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Immutep Limited [IMMP]:

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Immutep Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Maxim Group dropped their target price from $7 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2018, representing the official price target for Immutep Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Immutep Limited is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMMP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 39.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.13.

Trading performance analysis for IMMP stock

Immutep Limited [IMMP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.14. With this latest performance, IMMP shares gained by 9.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 113.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 319.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMMP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.25 for Immutep Limited [IMMP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 2.43 for the last 200 days.

Immutep Limited [IMMP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Immutep Limited [IMMP] shares currently have an operating margin of -284.85. Immutep Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.90.

Return on Total Capital for IMMP is now -57.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.28. Additionally, IMMP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 119.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 108.34.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

An analysis of insider ownership at Immutep Limited [IMMP]

Positions in Immutep Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Immutep Limited [NASDAQ:IMMP] by around 163,385 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 38,436 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 24,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 226,235 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMMP stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 61,462 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 38,436 shares during the same period.