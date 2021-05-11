Wall Street Analyst Initiated Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Cue Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ: CUE] jumped around 3.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $14.38 at the close of the session, up 27.71%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast.

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Monday, May 17, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. EDT. Live and archived versions of the event can be accessed via the Company’s website.

Members of the Cue Biopharma executive management team will provide a clinical update from the Company’s ongoing Phase 1a/1b monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101, including discussing the confirmed partial response (PR) recently reported in one patient receiving CUE-101 as second-line treatment for HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s most recent technology platform developments and pipeline progress as well as updates on its strategic objectives and anticipated milestones.

Cue Biopharma Inc. stock is now 14.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CUE Stock saw the intraday high of $15.79 and lowest of $12.09 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 31.69, which means current price is +34.52% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 281.11K shares, CUE reached a trading volume of 12977406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE]?

Berenberg have made an estimate for Cue Biopharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 24, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cue Biopharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on CUE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cue Biopharma Inc. is set at 0.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for CUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 132.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.88.

How has CUE stock performed recently?

Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, CUE shares gained by 17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.03 for Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.76, while it was recorded at 11.89 for the last single week of trading, and 14.48 for the last 200 days.

Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE] shares currently have an operating margin of -1427.96. Cue Biopharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1419.79.

Return on Total Capital for CUE is now -61.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.06. Additionally, CUE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE] managed to generate an average of -$895,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Cue Biopharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

Earnings analysis for Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cue Biopharma Inc. posted -0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.35/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CUE.

Insider trade positions for Cue Biopharma Inc. [CUE]

There are presently around $220 million, or 65.40% of CUE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CUE stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,506,772, which is approximately 7.026% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,247,704 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.31 million in CUE stocks shares; and CORRIENTE ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $21.57 million in CUE stock with ownership of nearly 33.238% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cue Biopharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 50 institutional holders increased their position in Cue Biopharma Inc. [NASDAQ:CUE] by around 2,385,604 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,558,166 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 14,636,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,580,265 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CUE stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 251,223 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 181,209 shares during the same period.