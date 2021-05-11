Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] stock Downgrade by MoffettNathanson analyst, price target now $57

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] traded at a low on 05/07/21, posting a -0.96 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $58.72. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Verizon Business takes Internet of Things Connectivity Global.

Enterprises can now benefit from Global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity from Verizon Business for mobile assets in 170 countries worldwide with permanent roaming options in North America and Western Europe all on a single SIM. This global coverage enables organizations to manage a vast array of IoT devices including asset trackers, industrial gateways and sensors via ThingSpace, Verizon’s self-service IoT platform.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Faster, more secure, and more affordable cellular connectivity is paving the way for the tremendous growth of IoT devices. Industry analysts IDC estimate that 150K+ IoT devices will connect every minute by 2025.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 15674697 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Verizon Communications Inc. stands at 0.90% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.08%.

The market cap for VZ stock reached $241.13 billion, with 4.14 billion shares outstanding and 4.14 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.05M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 15674697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $59.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. On December 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 59 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 16.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.61. With this latest performance, VZ shares gained by 1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.23 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.22, while it was recorded at 58.64 for the last single week of trading, and 58.20 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $134,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.92%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $163,605 million, or 68.10% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 325,949,036, which is approximately -0.912% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 305,370,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.11 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.55 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -2.545% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,642 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 183,059,977 shares. Additionally, 1,106 investors decreased positions by around 150,847,179 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 2,425,491,128 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,759,398,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 221 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,083,458 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 23,700,601 shares during the same period.