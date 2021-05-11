U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] moved up 14.18: Why It’s Important

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] closed the trading session at $0.82 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7101, while the highest price level was $0.835. The company report on May 7, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Announces Successful Electric Fracturing Field Trial with Callon Petroleum.

U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) announced it has performed a successful electric fracturing field trial with Callon Petroleum (“Callon”), completing over 160 frac stages in 23 days on a three well pad located in the Midland Basin. The Company estimates that by using the Clean Fleet® electric fracturing solution rather than a conventional diesel powered frac fleet, Callon eliminated over 270,000 gallons of diesel fuel and reduced CO2, particulate matter and NOx emissions.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

“U.S. Well Services is proud of the work we performed for Callon,” commented Joel Broussard, USWS’ President and CEO. “This trial once again demonstrated the Clean Fleet® technology’s ability to reduce completion costs through fuel savings and minimize the environmental impact of well completions. It is exciting to work with a best-in-class E&P operator like Callon and help them explore the benefits of electric fracturing. We look forward to building upon our relationship with that organization and continuing to deliver results on their behalf in the future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 97.90 percent and weekly performance of -0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 148.45 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -16.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -27.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, USWS reached to a volume of 3084995 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30.

USWS stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.15. With this latest performance, USWS shares dropped by -16.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 148.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.95 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0742, while it was recorded at 0.7625 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6909 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27 million, or 43.40% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.18 million in USWS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.96 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 1391.48% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 2,457,569 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 178,894 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 34,389,917 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 37,026,380 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 884,712 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 71,273 shares during the same period.