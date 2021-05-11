The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Revenue clocked in at $74.87 billion, down -1.06% YTD: What’s Next?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] gained 1.86% or 2.52 points to close at $137.67 with a heavy trading volume of 8839568 shares. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Herbal Essences Invites You to Celebrate 50 Years of Amazing Scents and Hair Memories.

Herbal Essences Fans Get #ScentBack to Favorite Hair Moments in a Playful Social Media Challenge.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

For 50 years now, Herbal Essences has been known and loved for its iconic scents and plant-powered products that leave hair looking and smelling amazing. In honor of this milestone anniversary, Herbal Essences is inviting fans to celebrate their favorite hair moments through a #ScentBack journey on TikTok and Instagram, demonstrating the way scent and memory are forever intertwined. To participate, just sniff, tousle and show how Herbal Essences takes you back to your favorite hair moments of the past – whether that be your virtual birthday a few weeks ago or prom 20 years ago. Everyone is invited to relive their favorite hair memories inspired by the Herbal Essences scents they know and love.

It opened the trading session at $135.89, the shares rose to $138.416 and dropped to $135.69, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PG points out that the company has recorded -3.31% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.75% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.48M shares, PG reached to a volume of 8839568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $147.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $149, while Bernstein analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 40.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for PG stock

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, PG shares gained by 0.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 132.42, while it was recorded at 135.19 for the last single week of trading, and 135.35 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.10 and a Gross Margin at +51.18. The Procter & Gamble Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.36.

Return on Total Capital for PG is now 20.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.80, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.05. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.55. Additionally, PG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] managed to generate an average of $131,586 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.60.The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, The Procter & Gamble Company posted 1.16/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 8.68%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]

There are presently around $214,881 million, or 66.30% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 217,956,036, which is approximately -1.141% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 163,107,910 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.04 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.73 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -4.911% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Procter & Gamble Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,485 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 54,349,370 shares. Additionally, 1,248 investors decreased positions by around 64,296,405 shares, while 309 investors held positions by with 1,471,297,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,589,943,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,657,673 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 1,988,012 shares during the same period.