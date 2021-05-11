The Benchmark Company lifts STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ: STAA] plunged by -$26.28 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $137.35 during the day while it closed the day at $111.51. The company report on May 6, 2021 that STAAR Surgical Reports Record First Quarter 2021 Net Sales of $50.8 Million Up 44% Y/Y.

First Quarter ICL Sales Up 58% Y/Y and Units Up 54% Y/Y.

Announces Submission of Clinical Trial Data to U.S. FDA for EVO Family of Myopia Lenses.

STAAR Surgical Company stock has also loss -19.74% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STAA stock has declined by -9.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.53% and gained 40.76% year-on date.

The market cap for STAA stock reached $5.03 billion, with 46.62 million shares outstanding and 45.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.25K shares, STAA reached a trading volume of 1031620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAA shares is $119.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for STAAR Surgical Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 26, 2020, representing the official price target for STAAR Surgical Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $58, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on STAA stock. On August 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for STAA shares from 50 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for STAAR Surgical Company is set at 7.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for STAA in the course of the last twelve months was 182.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.70.

STAA stock trade performance evaluation

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.74. With this latest performance, STAA shares dropped by -3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 193.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.67 for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 110.27, while it was recorded at 125.71 for the last single week of trading, and 83.23 for the last 200 days.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.88 and a Gross Margin at +73.14. STAAR Surgical Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.62.

Return on Total Capital for STAA is now 4.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.48. Additionally, STAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] managed to generate an average of $10,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.STAAR Surgical Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for STAAR Surgical Company [STAA] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, STAAR Surgical Company posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for STAAR Surgical Company go to 30.00%.

STAAR Surgical Company [STAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,061 million, or 87.70% of STAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STAA stocks are: BROADWOOD CAPITAL INC with ownership of 10,795,348, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,541,081 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $763.51 million in STAA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $578.06 million in STAA stock with ownership of nearly 28.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in STAAR Surgical Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in STAAR Surgical Company [NASDAQ:STAA] by around 7,461,023 shares. Additionally, 89 investors decreased positions by around 2,924,229 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 33,603,502 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,988,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STAA stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,219,449 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,377,199 shares during the same period.