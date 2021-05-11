Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] Revenue clocked in at $374.90 million, up 131.98% YTD: What’s Next?

Tecnoglass Inc. [NASDAQ: TGLS] gained 30.96% or 3.79 points to close at $16.03 with a heavy trading volume of 2165463 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Tecnoglass, Inc. to Host Earnings Call.

Tecnoglass, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 7, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time.

To listen to the event live or access a replay of the call – visit https://www.investornetwork.com/event/presentation/77313.

It opened the trading session at $12.75, the shares rose to $16.20 and dropped to $12.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGLS points out that the company has recorded 196.85% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -364.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 185.49K shares, TGLS reached to a volume of 2165463 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGLS shares is $12.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGLS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Tecnoglass Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Tecnoglass Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tecnoglass Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGLS in the course of the last twelve months was 14.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

Trading performance analysis for TGLS stock

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.61. With this latest performance, TGLS shares gained by 21.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 196.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 284.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.03 for Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.38, while it was recorded at 12.84 for the last single week of trading, and 7.39 for the last 200 days.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.48 and a Gross Margin at +36.61. Tecnoglass Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.41.

Return on Total Capital for TGLS is now 15.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.70. Additionally, TGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.87, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS] managed to generate an average of $4,336 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Tecnoglass Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Tecnoglass Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 53.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tecnoglass Inc. go to 0.94%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tecnoglass Inc. [TGLS]

There are presently around $100 million, or 16.10% of TGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGLS stocks are: AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC with ownership of 3,270,202, which is approximately 11.011% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 759,740 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.3 million in TGLS stocks shares; and RUTABAGA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC/MA, currently with $8.36 million in TGLS stock with ownership of nearly -15.571% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tecnoglass Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Tecnoglass Inc. [NASDAQ:TGLS] by around 1,774,315 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 893,765 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 5,495,703 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,163,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGLS stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 451,447 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 291,282 shares during the same period.