TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] moved down -14.29: Why It’s Important

TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: GLG] slipped around -0.18 points on Monday, while shares priced at $1.08 at the close of the session, down -14.29%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that TD Holdings, Inc. won the Honor of “2021 China Brand Annual Influential Enterprise”.

Shenzhen Qianhai Baiyu Supply Chain Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of TD Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GLG), won the honor of “2021 China Brand Annual Influential Enterprise”.

The 2021 (5th) China brand Boao Summit was held in the International Conference Center of Boao Forum for Asia in Hainan. The company’s brand “Baiyu supply chain” won the “annual influential enterprise of 2021 China brand”. In recent years, with the rapid development of overall scale and strength, the company is gradually becoming a famous brand in Asia and even the world.

TD Holdings Inc. stock is now -32.08% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GLG Stock saw the intraday high of $1.25 and lowest of $1.04 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.02, which means current price is +3.85% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, GLG reached a trading volume of 1699127 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TD Holdings Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.96. With this latest performance, GLG shares dropped by -32.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.13 for TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7386, while it was recorded at 1.2320 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2859 for the last 200 days.

TD Holdings Inc. [GLG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] shares currently have an operating margin of -139.13 and a Gross Margin at +14.42. TD Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -278.12.

Return on Total Capital for GLG is now -61.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -158.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -161.04, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.38. Additionally, GLG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TD Holdings Inc. [GLG] managed to generate an average of -$266,690 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of GLG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLG stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 89,289, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 28.63% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 61,478 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77000.0 in GLG stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $65000.0 in GLG stock with ownership of nearly 170.656% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TD Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in TD Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:GLG] by around 173,620 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 152,553 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 5,849 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,324 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLG stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 135,515 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 146,273 shares during the same period.