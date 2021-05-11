Soliton Inc. [SOLY] Stock trading around $22.41 per share: What’s Next?

Soliton Inc. [NASDAQ: SOLY] price surged by 24.50 percent to reach at $4.41. The company report on May 11, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Brodsky & Smith Announces an Investigation of Soliton (Nasdaq – SOLY).

Law office of Brodsky & Smith announces that it is investigating potential claims against the Board of Directors of Soliton (“Soliton” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SOLY) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of federal and state law in connection with the agreement to be acquired by Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company (NYSE – ABBV). Under the terms of the agreement, Soliton shareholders will receive only $22.60 in cash for each Soliton share they own.

The investigation concerns whether the Soliton Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process and whether Allergan Aesthetics is paying too little for the Company.

A sum of 6972856 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 279.66K shares. Soliton Inc. shares reached a high of $22.55 and dropped to a low of $22.15 until finishing in the latest session at $22.41.

The one-year SOLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.57. The average equity rating for SOLY stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Soliton Inc. [SOLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SOLY shares is $23.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SOLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Soliton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Soliton Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Soliton Inc. is set at 1.46 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53.

SOLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Soliton Inc. [SOLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.61. With this latest performance, SOLY shares gained by 22.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 166.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 131.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.64 for Soliton Inc. [SOLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.48, while it was recorded at 18.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Soliton Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for SOLY is now -69.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -70.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.71.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Soliton Inc. [SOLY] managed to generate an average of -$1,038,643 per employee.Soliton Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.30 and a Current Ratio set at 11.40.

SOLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Soliton Inc. posted -0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.25/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 24.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SOLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Soliton Inc. go to 36.00%.

Soliton Inc. [SOLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $56 million, or 14.80% of SOLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOLY stocks are: SIO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 862,405, which is approximately -15.863% of the company’s market cap and around 57.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 472,625 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.51 million in SOLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.62 million in SOLY stock with ownership of nearly 9.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Soliton Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Soliton Inc. [NASDAQ:SOLY] by around 446,103 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 256,968 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 2,391,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,094,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOLY stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 139,424 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 31,032 shares during the same period.