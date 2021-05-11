Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $1.78 billion, down -9.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] price plunged by -4.92 percent to reach at -$15.59. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Roku Releases First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) released first quarter 2021 results. Visit the Roku investor relations website to view the first quarter 2021 letter to shareholders.

The company will host a webcast of its conference call to discuss the results at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Participants may access the live webcast in listen-only mode on the Roku investor relations website. An archived webcast of the conference call will also be available following the call.

A sum of 8636775 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.38M shares. Roku Inc. shares reached a high of $316.24 and dropped to a low of $299.13 until finishing in the latest session at $301.41.

The one-year ROKU stock forecast points to a potential upside of 36.07. The average equity rating for ROKU stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Roku Inc. [ROKU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $471.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Pivotal Research Group dropped their target price from $400 to $350. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Roku Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $475, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on ROKU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 21.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 28.93.

ROKU Stock Performance Analysis:

Roku Inc. [ROKU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.11. With this latest performance, ROKU shares dropped by -19.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 137.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.94 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 349.41, while it was recorded at 305.27 for the last single week of trading, and 289.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Roku Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roku Inc. [ROKU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.14 and a Gross Margin at +45.45. Roku Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.98.

Return on Total Capital for ROKU is now -1.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.24. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.01. Additionally, ROKU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.82, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Roku Inc. [ROKU] managed to generate an average of -$9,095 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.95.Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

ROKU Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Roku Inc. posted -0.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 30.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU.

Roku Inc. [ROKU] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $26,051 million, or 69.40% of ROKU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ROKU stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 10,686,337, which is approximately 8.437% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,005,407 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in ROKU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.22 billion in ROKU stock with ownership of nearly 9.657% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roku Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 443 institutional holders increased their position in Roku Inc. [NASDAQ:ROKU] by around 11,022,305 shares. Additionally, 333 investors decreased positions by around 12,129,529 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 59,028,262 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 82,180,096 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ROKU stock had 179 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,952,110 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,938 shares during the same period.