Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $65

Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE: RVLV] closed the trading session at $48.16 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $46.57, while the highest price level was $58.14. The company report on May 7, 2021 that Revolve Group Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV), the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers, announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

“We delivered record quarterly net sales in the first quarter of 2021, highlighted by growth of 22% year-over-year and 30% over the first quarter of 2019, with meaningful acceleration in growth during March,” said co-founder and co-CEO Mike Karanikolas. “We also delivered record net income of $22 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, and $33 million in cash flow generated from operating activities, a more than 400% and 300% increase over the prior year, respectively. Our exceptional results for the first quarter reinforce our belief that REVOLVE is uniquely positioned for the reopening of economies and the post-COVID world as a brand consumers associate with living an active social lifestyle. We are excited to re-accelerate our investment in the business to support our next phase of growth.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.51 percent and weekly performance of -5.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 151.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.17 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 26.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, RVLV reached to a volume of 6411126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RVLV shares is $52.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RVLV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Revolve Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Revolve Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $30, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on RVLV stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for RVLV shares from 26 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revolve Group Inc. is set at 3.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for RVLV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for RVLV in the course of the last twelve months was 35.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

RVLV stock trade performance evaluation

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.20. With this latest performance, RVLV shares dropped by -7.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 151.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 269.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RVLV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.19 for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.74, while it was recorded at 52.46 for the last single week of trading, and 30.79 for the last 200 days.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.52 and a Gross Margin at +51.80. Revolve Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.78.

Return on Total Capital for RVLV is now 36.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 34.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] managed to generate an average of $67,367 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.11.Revolve Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Revolve Group Inc. posted 0.2/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 900.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RVLV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Revolve Group Inc. go to 18.13%.

Revolve Group Inc. [RVLV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,754 million, or 91.20% of RVLV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RVLV stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 4,627,066, which is approximately 23.757% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,212,815 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.68 million in RVLV stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $95.72 million in RVLV stock with ownership of nearly 34.015% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Revolve Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in Revolve Group Inc. [NYSE:RVLV] by around 10,624,256 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 4,658,515 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 14,885,657 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,168,428 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RVLV stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,188,270 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,814,950 shares during the same period.