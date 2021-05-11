Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] Stock trading around $85.04 per share: What’s Next?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE: RTX] traded at a low on 05/10/21, posting a -0.78 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $85.04. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Raytheon Intelligence & Space to support Air Force intelligence program under $175M contract.

Raytheon Intelligence & Space, a Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) business, will provide signals intelligence field services for the U.S. Air Force’s Distributed Common Ground System, which collects, processes and analyzes intelligence.

RI&S will support seven different intelligence applications the Air Force uses to collect and correlate data under the new program, DCGS-Signals Intelligence Field Support (DSFS). The five-year contract, valued up to $175 million, will combine information from airborne, ground and other systems.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 8079418 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Raytheon Technologies Corporation stands at 1.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.88%.

The market cap for RTX stock reached $127.29 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.50 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.92M shares, RTX reached a trading volume of 8079418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $93.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Raytheon Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $100, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on RTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Raytheon Technologies Corporation is set at 1.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.73.

How has RTX stock performed recently?

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.07. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 8.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 44.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.35 for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 78.74, while it was recorded at 84.70 for the last single week of trading, and 68.71 for the last 200 days.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.47 and a Gross Margin at +15.90. Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.49.

Return on Total Capital for RTX is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.87. Additionally, RTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.86. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 45.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX] managed to generate an average of -$17,177 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.Raytheon Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Raytheon Technologies Corporation posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Raytheon Technologies Corporation go to 23.24%.

Insider trade positions for Raytheon Technologies Corporation [RTX]

There are presently around $102,051 million, or 79.50% of RTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 127,888,312, which is approximately -1.136% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 120,401,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.71 billion in RTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.226% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Raytheon Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,059 institutional holders increased their position in Raytheon Technologies Corporation [NYSE:RTX] by around 96,554,870 shares. Additionally, 941 investors decreased positions by around 72,719,853 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 1,021,384,573 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,190,659,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RTX stock had 222 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,846,495 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 20,005,413 shares during the same period.