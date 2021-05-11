QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Stock trading around $28.46 per share: What’s Next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] price plunged by -8.25 percent to reach at -$2.56. The company report on April 29, 2021 that QuantumScape Announces Timing of First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS, or “QuantumScape”), a leader in the development of next generation solid-state lithium-metal batteries for use in electric vehicles (EVs), announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 11, 2021. This will be followed by a conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Participating on the call will be Jagdeep Singh, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Kevin Hettrich, Chief Financial Officer, of QuantumScape.

The call can be accessed via a live webcast accessible on the IR Events Calendar page in the Investor Relations section of QuantumScape’s website at https://www.quantumscape.com/. An archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call for twelve months.

A sum of 7999329 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.51M shares. QuantumScape Corporation shares reached a high of $30.83 and dropped to a low of $28.30 until finishing in the latest session at $28.46.

Guru’s Opinion on QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Cowen have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 3.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.56.

QS Stock Performance Analysis:

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.29. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -37.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 119.77% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.54 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.74, while it was recorded at 31.61 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into QuantumScape Corporation Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -13.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -181.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -184.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -177.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.20. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$3,845,853 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 81.70 and a Current Ratio set at 81.70.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,277 million, or 33.80% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 12,500,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 30.90% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 9,029,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $280.08 million in QS stocks shares; and BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF THE LELAND STANFORD JUNIOR UNIVERSITY, currently with $240.49 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in QuantumScape Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 196 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 70,476,606 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 4,040,800 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 1,104,677 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,412,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,703,786 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 3,522,320 shares during the same period.