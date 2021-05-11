Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] Revenue clocked in at $-100.47 million, down -32.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ: PLUG] closed the trading session at $23.05 on 05/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.59, while the highest price level was $23.93. The company report on May 7, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of PLUG, DDD and CS.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG).

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.03 percent and weekly performance of -19.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.77 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -29.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -64.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 34.53M shares, PLUG reached to a volume of 21432701 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Plug Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Plug Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on PLUG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plug Power Inc. is set at 2.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

PLUG stock trade performance evaluation

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.15. With this latest performance, PLUG shares dropped by -29.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 427.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLUG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.28 for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.20, while it was recorded at 24.23 for the last single week of trading, and 29.51 for the last 200 days.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for PLUG is now -38.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 47.48. Additionally, PLUG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.86.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.Plug Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Plug Power Inc. [PLUG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Plug Power Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -20.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLUG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Plug Power Inc. go to 25.00%.

Plug Power Inc. [PLUG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,149 million, or 56.00% of PLUG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLUG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 59,768,929, which is approximately 26.733% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 40,465,986 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $912.91 million in PLUG stocks shares; and D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., currently with $347.38 million in PLUG stock with ownership of nearly -16.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plug Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 321 institutional holders increased their position in Plug Power Inc. [NASDAQ:PLUG] by around 86,531,600 shares. Additionally, 183 investors decreased positions by around 35,147,913 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 150,862,521 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,542,034 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLUG stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,176,659 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,733,731 shares during the same period.