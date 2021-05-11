New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] Is Currently -3.35 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] closed the trading session at $14.43 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $14.28, while the highest price level was $14.82. The company report on April 20, 2021 that New Oriental Announces Results for the Third Fiscal Quarter Ended February 28, 2021.

Quarterly Net Revenues Increased by 29.0% Year-Over-Year.

Quarterly Student Enrollments Increased by 43.0% Year-Over-Year.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -22.34 percent and weekly performance of -4.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.91 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.90 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -22.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.68M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 16379614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $20.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CLSA have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2020, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.58.

EDU stock trade performance evaluation

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.44. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -1.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.66 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.84, while it was recorded at 14.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 36.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 28.20%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $18,785 million, or 80.20% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 83,842,700, which is approximately 11.255% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS, holding 62,916,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $939.34 million in EDU stocks shares; and SCHRODER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT GROUP, currently with $912.92 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -12.262% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 116,913,275 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 163,504,085 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 977,763,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,258,180,410 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,288,759 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 49,378,010 shares during the same period.