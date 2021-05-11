Market cap of Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] reaches 97.06M – now what?

Troika Media Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TRKA] gained 15.21% on the last trading session, reaching $2.50 price per share at the time. The company report on April 28, 2021 that Troika and Devlin Design Group Partner With the LCS to Launch Their New Broadcast Design.

via NewMediaWire — Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRKA) (“TMG” or “Company”), a brand identity and communications agency that provides integrated branding and advertising solutions for global brands, primarily in entertainment and sports, announced it has teamed up with Devlin Design Group to create the new broadcast experience for the League Championship Series (LCS). The LCS is North America’s largest professional esports league in the world’s most watched esport, League of Legends.

The state-of-the-art graphics and set design, including the construction of a new set complete with the State Farm Analyst Desk and leading edge display technology, seamlessly convey tournament and match information, LCS branding, and paid sponsorships in a versatile environment. The dynamic stage allows LCS expert analysts to easily move between and interact with different staging areas for a more engaging broadcast presentation.

Troika Media Group Inc. represents 38.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $97.06 million with the latest information. TRKA stock price has been found in the range of $2.1829 to $2.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.28M shares, TRKA reached a trading volume of 1183899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Troika Media Group Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRKA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04.

Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.76 and a Gross Margin at +35.07. Troika Media Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -84.37.

Return on Total Capital for TRKA is now -83.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -190.31, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.77. Additionally, TRKA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 141.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Troika Media Group Inc. [TRKA] managed to generate an average of -$185,411 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.