Market cap of So-Young International Inc. [SY] reaches 798.33M – now what?

So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ: SY] closed the trading session at $7.53 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.45, while the highest price level was $8.61. The company report on May 10, 2021 that SY INVESTOR ALERT: ROSEN, GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages So-Young International Inc. Investors with Losses Exceeding $100K to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – SY.

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces an investigation of potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) resulting from allegations that So-Young may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.22 percent and weekly performance of -12.44 percent. The stock has been moved at -36.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -21.48 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -46.10 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, SY reached to a volume of 2541676 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about So-Young International Inc. [SY]:

Needham have made an estimate for So-Young International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2020, representing the official price target for So-Young International Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for So-Young International Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for SY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.88.

SY stock trade performance evaluation

So-Young International Inc. [SY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.44. With this latest performance, SY shares dropped by -21.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.42 for So-Young International Inc. [SY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.41, while it was recorded at 8.34 for the last single week of trading, and 12.07 for the last 200 days.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and So-Young International Inc. [SY] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.38 and a Gross Margin at +83.61. So-Young International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.45.

Return on Total Capital for SY is now -2.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.06. Additionally, SY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, So-Young International Inc. [SY] managed to generate an average of $538 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.So-Young International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.90 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for So-Young International Inc. [SY] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, So-Young International Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SY.

So-Young International Inc. [SY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $232 million, or 27.90% of SY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SY stocks are: TB ALTERNATIVE ASSETS LTD. with ownership of 11,389,106, which is approximately -6.64% of the company’s market cap and around 45.48% of the total institutional ownership; GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 3,597,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.65 million in SY stocks shares; and FIRST MANHATTAN CO, currently with $27.98 million in SY stock with ownership of nearly -26.625% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in So-Young International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in So-Young International Inc. [NASDAQ:SY] by around 2,319,205 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,843,360 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 20,230,012 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,392,577 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SY stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 702,571 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 153,661 shares during the same period.