Market cap of Roblox Corporation [RBLX] reaches 33.76B – now what?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.74% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.96%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that CORRECTING and REPLACING Roblox Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Revenue Up 140% Over Prior Year to $387.0 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

Bookings Increase 161% Over Prior Year to $652.3 Million.

The one-year Roblox Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.88. The average equity rating for RBLX stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $33.76 billion, with 527.51 million shares outstanding and 199.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.61M shares, RBLX stock reached a trading volume of 7871754 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Roblox Corporation [RBLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $77.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $80, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 4.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 36.54.

RBLX Stock Performance Analysis:

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.96.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.40 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX], while it was recorded at 66.63 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Roblox Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

RBLX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $302 million, or 66.40% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: STRATEGIC FAMILY WEALTH COUNSELORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 909,967, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 11.40% of the total institutional ownership; KRILOGY FINANCIAL LLC, holding 737,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.05 million in RBLX stocks shares; and NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., currently with $28.12 million in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 118 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 4,452,622 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,452,622 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,452,622 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.