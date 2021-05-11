Market cap of Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] reaches 819.23M – now what?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: DVAX] slipped around -1.91 points on Monday, while shares priced at $7.90 at the close of the session, down -19.47%. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Dynavax Announces Proposed Private Offering of $200 Million of Convertible Senior Notes.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (“Dynavax”) (Nasdaq: DVAX) announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $200 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2026 (the “notes”) in a private placement to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). Dynavax also intends to grant the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase up to an additional $30 million aggregate principal amount of notes.

The notes will be general unsecured obligations of Dynavax and will accrue interest payable semiannually in arrears. The notes will be convertible by the holders thereof into cash, shares of Dynavax’s common stock or a combination of cash and shares of Dynavax’s common stock, at Dynavax’s election. The interest rate, initial conversion rate and other terms of the notes will be determined at the time of pricing of the offering.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock is now 77.53% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DVAX Stock saw the intraday high of $9.26 and lowest of $7.78 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 12.44, which means current price is +81.19% above from all time high which was touched on 04/19/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.42M shares, DVAX reached a trading volume of 12788761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 07, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2020, representing the official price target for Dynavax Technologies Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on DVAX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dynavax Technologies Corporation is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for DVAX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24.

How has DVAX stock performed recently?

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.89. With this latest performance, DVAX shares dropped by -21.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 91.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 85.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.26 for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.68, while it was recorded at 8.95 for the last single week of trading, and 6.81 for the last 200 days.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] shares currently have an operating margin of -161.59 and a Gross Margin at +62.78. Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -161.63.

Return on Total Capital for DVAX is now -29.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 371.16. Additionally, DVAX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 365.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 77.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX] managed to generate an average of -$307,102 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings analysis for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dynavax Technologies Corporation posted -0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -120.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DVAX.

Insider trade positions for Dynavax Technologies Corporation [DVAX]

There are presently around $833 million, or 74.60% of DVAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DVAX stocks are: FEDERATED HERMES, INC. with ownership of 11,946,800, which is approximately 9.135% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC, holding 10,895,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $106.89 million in DVAX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $106.8 million in DVAX stock with ownership of nearly -6.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dynavax Technologies Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 62 institutional holders increased their position in Dynavax Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:DVAX] by around 6,230,822 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 11,019,257 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 67,689,879 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,939,958 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DVAX stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 134,745 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,468,858 shares during the same period.