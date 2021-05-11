Market cap of Datasea Inc. [DTSS] reaches 72.12M – now what?

Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ: DTSS] closed the trading session at $3.31 on 05/10/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.6638, while the highest price level was $3.48. The company report on May 10, 2021 that Datasea Announces Cooperation with a Major Distributor With the Objective of Providing 5G Messaging Products to 50,000 Enterprise Clients by the End of 2021.

Datasea Inc. (NASDAQ:DTSS) (” Datasea “), a technology company engaged in providing smart security solutions, smart hardware and education-related technologies in China, announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary company named Shuhai Zhangxun Information Technology Co., Ltd. (“Shuhai Zhangxun”) entered into a distribution partnership agreement with Jiade Boya (Zhejiang) Culture Co., Ltd. (“Jiade Boya”) with the objective of providing 5G Messaging-marketing Cloud Platform (“5G MMCP”) to 50,000 enterprise clients throughout Jiangsu Province, Zhejiang Province, and Shanghai by December 31st, 2021.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. . Sponsored

5G MMCP is an all-in-one message-marketing cloud platform unifying customer and prospect marketing signals in a single view with functions like precise SaaS value-added services, data monetization and message marketing. Under the agreement, Shuhai Zhangxun will provide 5G MMCP products and services and will assist Jiade Boya with market distribution. As an authorized distributor of Shuhai Zhangxun’s 5G MMCP, we expect Jiade Boya to rapidly distribute Datasea’s 5G MMCP into untapped markets, leveraging Jiade Boya vast customer network and knowledge of the customer requirements for next generation marketing solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.50 percent and weekly performance of 13.75 percent. The stock has been moved at -5.43 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.06 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 190.87K shares, DTSS reached to a volume of 4979673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Datasea Inc. [DTSS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datasea Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for DTSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 45.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 22.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

DTSS stock trade performance evaluation

Datasea Inc. [DTSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.75. With this latest performance, DTSS shares dropped by -4.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DTSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.96 for Datasea Inc. [DTSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.29, while it was recorded at 2.90 for the last single week of trading, and 3.03 for the last 200 days.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datasea Inc. [DTSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -134.65 and a Gross Margin at +81.86. Datasea Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -131.70.

Return on Total Capital for DTSS is now -36.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, DTSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Datasea Inc. [DTSS] managed to generate an average of -$32,125 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Datasea Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Datasea Inc. [DTSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.30% of DTSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DTSS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 42,900, which is approximately 213.139% of the company’s market cap and around 69.86% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,484 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28000.0 in DTSS stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $1000.0 in DTSS stock with ownership of nearly -98.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Datasea Inc. [NASDAQ:DTSS] by around 29,200 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 38,900 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 14,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DTSS stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 22,864 shares during the same period.