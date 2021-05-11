Market cap of Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] reaches 5.22B – now what?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $19.72 during the day while it closed the day at $19.28. The company report on May 8, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Shareholders of Churchill Capital Corp IV of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2021 – CCIV.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 7, 2021) – The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:.

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of Churchill Capital Corp IV (“Churchill Capital”) (NYSE: CCIV) between January 11, 2021 and February 22, 2021. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Alabama. To get more information go to:.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock has also loss -8.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCIV stock has declined by -44.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 98.97% and gained 92.61% year-on date.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $5.22 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 35.36M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 14418913 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.47 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CCIV stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.58. With this latest performance, CCIV shares dropped by -16.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.97% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.42, while it was recorded at 19.30 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Insider Ownership positions

182 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 75,262,213 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 29,274,052 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,647,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,184,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 166 new institutional investments in for a total of 57,797,053 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 14,160,869 shares during the same period.