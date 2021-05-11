Market cap of Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] reaches 59.47M – now what?

Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ: AEI] traded at a low on 05/10/21, posting a -17.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.34. The company report on May 11, 2021 that Alset EHome International Inc. Prices $32.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Units.

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) (the “Company”), a diversified holding company principally engaged through its subsidiaries in property development, digital transformation technology and biohealth activities, announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of 4,700,637 Units (the “Common Units”), at a price to the public of $5.07 per Common Unit, with each Common Unit consisting of (a) one share of common stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Common Stock”), (b) one Series A warrant to purchase one share of Common Stock with an initial exercise price of $5.07 per whole share and (c) one Series B warrant to purchase one-half of a share of Common Stock with an initial exercise price of $6.59 per whole share. The Series A Warrants and Series B Warrants will be exercisable immediately upon issuance and will expire on the fifth anniversary of the original issuance date. The Offering also consists of 1,611,000 pre-funded units (the “Pre-Funded Units”), at a public offering price of $5.06, with each Pre-funded Unit consisting of (a) one Pre-funded Warrant, (b) one Series A warrant and (c) one Series B warrant. The Pre-Funded Warrants have an exercise price of $0.01 per share. The gross proceeds from the Offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated Offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $32.0 million. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of Common Stock and

The Offering is expected to close on May 13, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1148335 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alset EHome International Inc. stands at 13.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.89%.

The market cap for AEI stock reached $59.47 million, with 8.35 million shares outstanding and 0.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 851.68K shares, AEI reached a trading volume of 1148335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEI shares is $2.02 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alset EHome International Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.59.

How has AEI stock performed recently?

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.73.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.75 for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.66, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading.

Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.41 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Alset EHome International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.93.

Return on Total Capital for AEI is now -2.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.37. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.10. Additionally, AEI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI] managed to generate an average of -$95,429 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Alset EHome International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.50 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

Insider trade positions for Alset EHome International Inc. [AEI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of AEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 36,289, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 81.42% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 22,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.17 million in AEI stocks shares; and AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, INC., currently with $10000.0 in AEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in Alset EHome International Inc. [NASDAQ:AEI] by around 60,182 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 60,182 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEI stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 60,182 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.