Market Analysts see PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: PCT] loss -16.80% on the last trading session, reaching $12.63 price per share at the time. The company report on May 11, 2021 that PURECYCLE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating PureCycle Technologies, Inc. on Behalf of PureCycle Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCT) on behalf of PureCycle stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether PureCycle has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. represents 115.59 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.46 billion with the latest information. PCT stock price has been found in the range of $12.3506 to $15.44.

If compared to the average trading volume of 909.54K shares, PCT reached a trading volume of 2050851 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PureCycle Technologies Inc. is set at 2.61 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for PCT stock

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.79. With this latest performance, PCT shares dropped by -54.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.92% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PCT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.87 for PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.69, while it was recorded at 18.65 for the last single week of trading.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.76.

PureCycle Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at PureCycle Technologies Inc. [PCT]

There are presently around $119 million, or 19.80% of PCT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PCT stocks are: HOWARD HUGHES MEDICAL INSTITUTE with ownership of 1,665,694, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.60% of the total institutional ownership; HARVARD MANAGEMENT CO INC, holding 1,276,267 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.37 million in PCT stocks shares; and LEGACY ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $16.21 million in PCT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PureCycle Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in PureCycle Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:PCT] by around 7,320,342 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 4,928,466 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 4,437,896 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,810,912 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PCT stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,310,221 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 4,825,804 shares during the same period.