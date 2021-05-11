Market Analysts see Personalis Inc. [PSNL] gaining to $28. Time to buy?

Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ: PSNL] price plunged by -14.29 percent to reach at -$3.25. The company report on May 6, 2021 that Personalis Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

Personalis, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSNL), a leader in advanced genomics for population sequencing and cancer, reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter Highlights.

A sum of 1440758 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 903.30K shares. Personalis Inc. shares reached a high of $22.41 and dropped to a low of $19.39 until finishing in the latest session at $19.50.

Guru’s Opinion on Personalis Inc. [PSNL]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Personalis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Personalis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on PSNL stock. On November 12, 2020, analysts increased their price target for PSNL shares from 25 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Personalis Inc. is set at 1.80, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.54.

PSNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.25. With this latest performance, PSNL shares dropped by -15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.13 for Personalis Inc. [PSNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.12, while it was recorded at 21.29 for the last single week of trading, and 28.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Personalis Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Personalis Inc. [PSNL] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.59 and a Gross Margin at +25.57. Personalis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -52.49.

Return on Total Capital for PSNL is now -26.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -26.56. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.37, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.64. Additionally, PSNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Personalis Inc. [PSNL] managed to generate an average of -$175,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Personalis Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.60 and a Current Ratio set at 9.70.

PSNL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Personalis Inc. posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 14.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSNL.

Personalis Inc. [PSNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $628 million, or 81.20% of PSNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSNL stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,778,623, which is approximately 105.841% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 3,340,089 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.99 million in PSNL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $59.25 million in PSNL stock with ownership of nearly 12.77% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Personalis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 92 institutional holders increased their position in Personalis Inc. [NASDAQ:PSNL] by around 8,061,550 shares. Additionally, 43 investors decreased positions by around 6,738,496 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 12,797,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,597,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSNL stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,020,578 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 4,658,322 shares during the same period.